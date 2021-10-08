National

Civilian killings: Kashmiri Pandits urged not to repeat the ‘exodus’ from Valley

Kashmiri Pandits take part in a candle light protest against the killing of three civilians,,including pharmacist M.L. Bindroo by terrorists, at Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

In a bid to instill confidence among 'fear-stricken' Kashmiri Hindu employees living in various colonies and on rent in the Valley, Relief Commissioner A.K. Pandita on October 7, 2021, urged them not to repeat "the exodus" from the Valley and said all deputy commissioners have assured full security to their colonies.

Also read: Opinion | Thirty years on, still no spring for the Pandits

Fear psychosis was triggered among over 3,000 Kashmiri Hindu employees living in seven different transit camps in the Valley due to selective and systematic killings of three Hindus and one Sikh teacher in the past 72 hours by terrorists in Srinagar city and warning of terrorists.

"Everything will be alright. Don't repeat the the exodus (from Kashmir valley due to terror). Be brave, I am behind you all," Mr. Pandita wrote in a WhatsApp post.

"My advice to all those living in the valley, particularly PM package employees, is not to panic", the Relief Commissioner said.

Mr. Pandita assured them of full security to all of their colonies in Kashmir. "I have talked to all Deputy Commissioners and they have assured full security to all the colonies", he said.

The RC said he has talked to high level officers and requested them to provide safe shelter to all employees, who are on rent.

"I again advice my children to be brave and don't panic. Don't give importance to rumours. Everything will be alright. Don't repeat the exodus. Be brave, I am behind you all" he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2021 9:49:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/dont-repeat-the-exodus-from-valley-relief-commissioner-urges-kashmiri-pandits/article36890766.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY