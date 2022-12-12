Don’t refer to caste, religion in House: Om Birla takes strong exception to Telangana MP’s comment

December 12, 2022 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday took strong exception to Telangana Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy alluding to his own caste during a discussion in the House. The Speaker said a strict action would be taken if this was repeated.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the question hour, Mr. Reddy had alleged that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had indicated to his caste as being responsible for his ‘weak Hindi’ when responding to a question by him.

Responding to the Congress MP’s question on depreciation of the rupee, the Finance Minister said she will also give her reply in “weak Hindi” to the question by the member in “weak Hindi”.

Track Parliament Winter Session live updates here

On this, Mr. Birla warned members against referring to anyone’s caste and religion in the House. He said that people have not elected the members to Lok Sabha on the basis of their caste and religion.

“Please do not use such words. Otherwise, I will have to take action. I am placing this on record. Parliament will not go on like this. It will be run properly,” he said.

He also chided the Telangana MP for asking him “not to interrupt”. “You cannot say, do not interrupt. This is my right,” the Speaker said asking the Congress leader of the House, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, to tell his party members that they should never make such comments.

“You are the Leader of the House. Make members understand that they should never comment on the Speaker in the future ‘that you (Speaker) cannot interrupt’. Did you understand what I said?”

Earlier, the Speaker was also unhappy with Mr Reddy quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments of 2013 on depreciation of rupee. Mr Modi had said that the rupee was in the ICU.