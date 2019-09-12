Don’t put NRC excluded into detention camps: Left parties

Five Left parties have urged the government to ensure that those excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam are not put ‘indefinitely’ into detention camps and demanded the abolition of the camps themselves.

The five Left parties — Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, All India Forward Bloc and Revolutionary Socialist Party — met in the capital on Wednesday to discuss the issue and issued a joint statement at the conclusion of the meeting.

Calling for a fair process to be set up to hear the appeals of the 19.6 lakh people in Assam, who have not found their names in the NRC, the parties said while appeals could currently be filed in Foreigners Tribunals, the tribunals were not judicial in nature.

“The Foreigners Tribunal is not a judicial body and functions more on an executive basis. As per the present rules, it will consider the merit of the appeal” before deciding whether it should be admitted, the parties said. Observing that “such screening is unwarranted,” the parties demanded that the appeals must go through a formal judicial process.

Speaking on detention camps, the Left parties said that the camps did not have elementary facilities. “Detaining people for an indefinite period in such camps is illegal and unconstitutional. The Left parties demand the abolition of the detention camp system,” they said.

They also asserted that the BJP’s demand for reverfication of the NRC list was only to advance the BJP’s “communal and divisive” agenda. “The BJP government is talking about extending the NRC process in the whole of India. This is uncalled for and it is being done only with the aim of targeting certain sections of people and to create polarisation. The Left parties are opposed to the NRC process, in any form, being extended to the rest of India,” the parties stressed.