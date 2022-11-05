Don’t politicise stubble burning, need collective measures: Tomar

Levelling allegations and counter allegations on the issue not justified, says Minister

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 05, 2022 02:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Narendra Singh Tomar. File.

ADVERTISEMENT

Distancing from the political war of words over stubble burning, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has urged for collective steps to solve the problem.

Addressing farmers who used Pusa decomposer developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) for efficient management of paddy stubble, Mr. Tomar said the States and the Centre should work together for a scientific solution to the problem. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and the BJP had blamed the AAP Government in Punjab for the air pollution in Delhi.

Mr. Tomar said a discussion on managing the paddy straw is more important than a political discussion. “The problem of stubble burning is serious and levelling allegations and counter allegations on this issue are not justified. Be it the Central or State governments or farmers, everyone has the same objective that agriculture should flourish in the country and there is prosperity for farmers,” the Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that burning of stubble causes harm to the environment and to people and therefore a way should be found to deal with it and follow that path. The decomposer developed by the IARI, he said, not only ensures that the soil will be safe, but also pollution will be reduced.

The Union Agriculture Ministry said in a release that the Pusa decomposer has been used in 26 lakh acres in Uttar Pradesh, five lakh acres in Punjab, 3.5 lakh acres in Haryana and 10,000 acres in Delhi and its use has yielded very good results.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Tomar said the Centre has provided more than ₹3000 crore to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments for stubble management.

“A comprehensive solution to this problem is possible with optimum utilisation of 2.07 lakh machines made available to the States for stubble management with the assistance provided by the Centre. Also, using the Pusa decomposer developed by the Pusa Institute will increase the fertility of cultivable land along with solving the problem,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
air pollution
agriculture
New Delhi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app