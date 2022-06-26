Don’t politicise SC judgment on Zakia Jafri plea: Singhvi

It merely upheld SIT report and held that the riots were not the result of any conspiracy, Congress leader says

It merely upheld SIT report and held that the riots were not the result of any conspiracy, Congress leader says

The Supreme Court judgment that dismissed a plea to investigate a larger conspiracy behind the 2002 Gujarat riots should not be politicised, the Congress said on Saturday.

In a series of tweets, Rajya Sabha member and senior spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the top court's judgement merely upheld the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and held that the riots were not the result of any conspiracy.

On Friday, a three-judge Bench of the top court rejected a petition by Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed during a mob attack on Gulberg Society, to investigate a large conspiracy.

"SC simply upheld #SIT which found no conspiracy & th[a]t violence w[a]s spontaneous reaction. Reading pol[itical] jumlas & unconnected clean chits into SC V[erdict] misleading," Mr. Singhvi said on Twitter.

"Don’t forget many convicted of murder post #Godhra in guj riots. Individual culpability established. #SC only rules out conspiracy or statements by #PM in presence of certain police officers found to be absent. Th[a]t must be respected as apex court order. No more no less," he added.

In another tweet, he said, "Para 88 of #SC clearly 4 police officers who gave false evidence incl[uding] their presence not being established; #zakia family incl widow which pursued case relentlessly & other disgruntled govt officers. Cannot and sh[oul]d not be expanded to political sphere generally".