Don’t let ‘vested interests’ divide society, says Modi

As violence and unrest spread across various States against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed the protests “unfortunate and deeply distressing” and appealed to people to stay away from rumour-mongers and not let “vested interests” divide society.

In a series of tweets, he said the CAA did not affect any Indian of any religion. “No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India.”

The law, he noted, was passed by both Houses of Parliament with overwhelming support. “A large number of political parties and MPs supported its passage. This Act illustrates India’s centuries-old culture of acceptance, harmony, compassion and brotherhood,” he said.

Also Read Citizenship Amendment Act | Students erupt in nationwide protests

Mr. Modi said, “This is the time to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood. It is my appeal to everyone to stay away from any sort of rumours and falsehoods.” Debate, discussion and dissent were essential parts of democracy “but never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos.”

The BJP too put out statements after Sunday’s incidents at Jamia Millia Islamia, accusing the Congress and others of stoking trouble. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra, at a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, said that “having lost the battle in Parliament, the Opposition is using students as pawns to play political games over the CAA which has nothing do with Indian citizens.”

He termed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi as the new “Jinnah” (Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah) and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan as the “Delhi version of Jinnah”.

“The Citizenship Amendment Act has nothing to do with people who are Indian citizens already, but political parties are shooting from the shoulders of students as they could not prevent the passage of the Bill in Parliament,” he said.

“The CAA is to give citizenship to religiously persecuted refugees, it is not to take away the citizenship of any Indian. Some parties are spreading rumours and inciting violence for their political interest. I request students to go through the CAA once and not fall in their trap,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at an election rally in Jharkhand on Monday.