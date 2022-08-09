Don't let differences divide us, it will weaken India: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. | Photo Credit: PTI

India's strength lies in its unity, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister says

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said India's strength lies in its unity and the country will be weakened if citizens are divided on the basis of caste and religion.

Mr. Adityanath was addressing an event to mark the anniversary of the ‘Kakori Rail Action’ of August 9, 1925, in which freedom fighters robbed a train carrying money to the British government treasury.

"India's strength is its unity. When the population of 135 crore speaks together, India not only remains the largest democracy in the world but is also seen representing and guiding the world as the mother of democracy," he said.

“We should not allow differences on the basis of caste, religion and language divide us as it will lead to weakening of our nation,” he added.

Mr. Adityanath vowed to take the State to new heights and make it a big economic power in five years. “Uttar Pradesh has decided to establish itself as a big economy in next five years.” he said.

The event was organised as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The Chief Minister also launched a community radio channel named ‘Radio Jaighosh’ and a postal cover on the occasion. The community radio channel, which has been launched to promote folk art, regional delicacies and performing art of the State, will be available at 107.8 MHz and will broadcast programme from the studio of the Sangeet Natak Akademi in Lucknow.

The families of fallen heroes, including Param Vir Chakra winners, were honoured at the function. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was also present on the occasion.