‘Don’t just handout BJP pamphlets, emotionally bond with individual households’: Nadda to party

J.P. Nadda said that the forging of bonds should be such that the household sees the BJP worker as a “member of the family”

December 06, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP President J.P. Nadda. File.

BJP President J.P. Nadda. File. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

BJP president J.P. Nadda concluded the two day organizational meet of the party with an exhortation to get ready for the poll heavy year of 2023 and the General Elections of 2024 by a “house to house” outreach, of forging emotional bonds with individual households.

Addressing the national office bearers, State unit presidents and general secretaries (organisations) of states, Morcha presidents and in charges of States, Mr Nadda said that the forging of bonds should be such that the household sees the BJP worker as a “member of the family” who is invested in the issues facing these families.

“We should not just talk of the BJP or its ideology or hand over a pamphlet but enquire deeply about issues faced by individual members of households and how we may help them. This should be of the kind that not only does the family feel that our party worker is a member of that family but one who has stood by them in their troubles,” said Mr Nadda according to a statement released by the party.

Mr Nadda also reviewed preparations for polls in States like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh due next year, and directed that all State units, within the next week or so are to hold a meeting of its executive and that this should be replicated in district level units of the party as well. Presentations by State unit chiefs, specifically of polls-going States, were made on the second day of the meeting. A review of the usual party membership programmes and other initiatives was also taken.

Prime Minister Modi’s address to the meeting on Monday had stressed on showcasing India’s presidency of the G-20 in terms of “indianness and culture” and Mr Nadda asked party office bearers to draw up elaborate plans for the same. He stressed that the recent two months, which saw “India’s leadership at the United Nations Security Council and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as well the G-20 presidentship” should be shared with people as a “sign of India’s growing image on the international stage.”

The meeting went on till late in the evening with a concluding huddle of Mr Nadda with general secretaries (organization) and those which deal with micro aspects of organisational issues and appointments to positions etc.

