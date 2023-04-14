Don’t interfere in our democratic process: Congress to Google 

April 14, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - New Delhi

Escalating their complaint to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Congress once again flagged the alleged “suppression” of the viewership of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s YouTube channel. In a letter to Mr. Pichai, Chairperson of Congress Data Analytics Department, Praveen Chakravarty, urged him to ensure that Google does not succumb to pressure to interfere in India’s democratic process.

To back his allegation, he pointed out that after the party’s last complaint to YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, there was a spike in viewership, almost like a “ switch was turned back on again.”

Mr. Chakravarty in a letter to Mr. Mohan on March 11 first pointed out the sudden drop in viewership after Mr. Gandhi’s February 7 speech in Lok Sabha during Motion of Thanks address to the President where he raised questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s relationship with industrialist Gautam Adani. The Hindu reported this on March 19. Soon after his letter and the media reports, Mr. Chakravarthy contends, Mr. Gandhi’s platform returned to normalcy, with a spike in viewership. He asked, “This begs the question— what explains such volatility? Surely, the sudden drop in viewership post a critical speech is not a coincidence but suppression? Is this a case of YouTube bowing to pressure? Which other opposition voices in India are being suppressed similarly?”

This, Mr. Chakravarty said, is a troubling pattern, especially when “seemingly” neutral social media platforms remain the lone outlets for opposition voices.

“With many State elections looming and a national election due next year in 2024, I raise this concern in all sincerity to uphold and safeguard democratic rights and principles in the world’s largest and arguably the most important democracy— India,” he added in his letter.