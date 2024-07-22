Don’t forget employment responsibility over AI fascination: CEA to businesses

The Economic Survey, placed in Parliament on Monday, mentioned the impact of automation on workers as “complex and uncertain”, and suggested India invest in research to “steer the AI bandwagon towards shared prosperity”. The Survey’s lead author, India’s Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran also emphasized that businesses have an obligation to strike a balance between deployment of capital and labour.

‘Lack data on labour’

Mr. Nageswaran pointed to the lack of availability of timely data on absolute number of (formal and informal) jobs created in various sectors that precludes an objective analysis of the labour market. Countering the charges that unemployment is a structural issue he said that the present situation is due to multiple factors like the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that it is difficult to conclude that the Indian economy’s ability to create employment is structurally impaired. “Nonetheless, going forward, the task is cut out,” he added.

The CEA said India is uniquely situated as AI poses both risks and opportunities. “Widespread adoption of AI across the services sector can significantly reshape and even replace jobs,” he said.

As jobs are created in the private sector, the CEA noted that India’s corporate sector has never had it so good, with profitability at a 15-year high in 2023-24. “Profits had quadrupled between financial year 2019-20 to 2023-23,” he said and warned that privileging capital over labour is inimical to long-term growth prospects, adding that in their fascination for AI and fear of erosion of competitiveness, businesses must bear in mind their responsibility for employment generation and the consequent impact on social stability.

The Survey stated India’s workforce was about 56.5 crore, of which more than 45% are in agriculture, 11.4% in manufacturing, 28.9% in services, and 13% in construction.

‘Need non-farm jobs’

The CEA also estimated the Indian economy must generate almost 78.51 lakh jobs annually in the non-farm sector to cater to the rising workforce. “However, to create these many jobs, there is a need to create the conditions for faster growth of productive jobs outside of agriculture, especially in organised manufacturing and services, even while improving productivity in agriculture,” Mr. Nageswaran added.

“While the services sector remains a major job creator, the construction sector has been rising in prominence lately, driven by the government’s push for infrastructure. However, since construction jobs are largely informal and low-paid, there is a need for avenues for the labour force leaving agriculture,” he said adding that manufacturing sector employment creation has been subdued in the past decade due to the legacy of bad loans and appears to have rebound since 2021-22.

He hoped the new Labour Codes would improve the scenario. However, the Codes are yet to be fully operationalised and many states are found to be reintroducing older restrictions under new Laws. “Labour laws need to be reviewed to re-evaluate incentives for employers, with a focus on achieving better outcomes for economic growth and prosperity in the manufacturing sector. Implementing more flexible labour laws could unleash substantial economic potential, promote gender inclusivity, and attract industrial investment,” the CEA said.

Mr. Nageswaran reckoned the gig workforce to expand to 2.35 crore by 2029–30. “Gig workers are expected to form 6.7% of the non-agricultural workforce or 4.% of the total livelihood in India by 2029–30,” he noted.

