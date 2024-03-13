ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t fall into BJP trap and take to streets over CAA, Mehbooba tells Muslims

March 13, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - SRINAGAR

It’s time to reply with vote, says PDP chief

The Hindu Bureau

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said the BJP pushed for CAA rules to divert attention from real issues. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the move to notify the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was to trigger communal tension, and appealed to Muslims not to fall into the “BJP’s trap”.  

“I appeal to all, especially Muslims, not to fall into the trap of the BJP. There is no need to come out on the roads and protest. It’s time to reply [to the BJP] with the power of vote. It’s a constitutional battle. The Supreme Court’s recent judgments are very hopeful,” Ms. Mufti said at a press conference

Ms. Mufti, also president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the BJP pushed for CAA rules to divert attention from real issues. “It’s anti-Muslim and aimed at targeting Muslims.”

“It was aimed at sparking communal tension and forcing Muslims to come out on roads. They [the BJP] tried other things too like demolition of madrasas, mosques and even hitting namazis on streets. They tried everything.. However, they realised that Muslims are not coming on roads, now they used this CAA as a last-ditch effort,” Ms. Mufti said.

She alleged that the BJP was subverting the Constitution and demolishing democracy.

Concerns over rail lines

Meanwhile, Ms. Mufti demanded a careful study before laying the rail network in south Kashmir, home to apple orchards.

“Laying railway lines through Kashmir without taking into consideration its ecological impact is fraught with dire consequences. In Shopian, the proposed railway line will necessitate the felling of apple orchards. I request the J&K Lieutenant-Governor to involve a panel of environmental experts before taking such major decisions,” Ms. Mufti said.

