Don't arrest those who put up posters against me: Delhi CM Kejriwal

March 23, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that those who put up posters against him should not be arrested. "I have no objection to these people who have put up posters against me in Delhi. In a democracy, the public has every right to express their views in favour of or against their leader. Those who put up posters against me should not be arrested", the CM told mediapersons.

Mr. Kejriwal said, "I saw on social media what they have written, 'Kejriwal Hatao, Delhi Bachao'. I don't mind. I did not understand why their printer was seized and those people were arrested. That is not good." The Delhi Chief Minister's remarks came in the wake of posters targeting him surfaced in the national capital, a day after posters against PM Narendra Modi had cropped up.

On Wednesday, Delhi Police arrested several persons for allegedly putting up posters against PM Modi. The posters calling for the ouster of PM Modi with the slogan 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' were found pasted in several parts of the city. The Delhi CM also hit out at PM Narendra Modi over the incident. "I don't know why the Prime Minister is so scared. What difference will it make if some people paste the posters? Modi ji is fighting with the printing people and those who paste posters. It does not suit such a powerful Prime Minister of a great country would clash with the printing and the poster-pasting people", Mr. Kejriwal said.

In a press briefing, weighing on the poster row, Mr. Kejriwal said, "Why is PM Modi so scared? Why is he so insecure? This is a normal poster, anyone can put such posters in a democracy." More than 100 FIRs were registered and six people were arrested in connection with the matter.