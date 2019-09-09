Don’t arrest officials: Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Monday said no official should be arrested in the INX Media case as “no officer has done anything wrong”.

The former Minister, who was sent to judicial custody in Tihar Jail last Thursday for alleged corruption in the INX Media while he was the Finance Minister, asked his family to post his message on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, he said people often asked him why he alone was arrested in the INX Media case when government approvals were given by several officials.

“I have requested my family to tweet on my behalf the following: People have asked me ‘If the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature’?”said a tweet from Mr Chidambaram’s official handle.

‘No answer’

“I have no answer,” he said, and added, “No officer has done anything wrong. I do not want anyone to be arrested”.

The investigative agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), have alleged that Mr. Chidambaram had allowed foreign investments into INX Media through the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) after receiving a bribe.

However, Mr. Chidambaram’s legal team had argued that FIPB approvals to the media company had been given after their proposal had been examined by FIPB officials who were secretaries to various departments in the government.