‘Don’t apply compulsory transfer rule to teachers on deputation’: BJP leader

BJP leader Shashil G. Namoshi demanded the State government not to apply the mandatory transfer rule that is being enforced in the Department of Public Instruction, to the teachers placed at various auxiliary posts on deputation. In a press conference here on Monday, the former MLC said that the government move would amount to meting out injustice to around 5000 teachers who were posted on deputation by the government.

“As per the guidelines that the Department of Public Instruction issued, all the teachers who have completed 10 years in establishments that fall under Zone A [cities] have to get transferred to the schools in Zone C [rural areas] that have 20% or more vacancies in their original cadre force. There are around 5000 teachers whom the government had picked up and deputed to in Zone A establishments such as Block Education Office for various supportive tasks. They should be exempted from the compulsory transfer rule. If the government wants to transfer them as the tasks that they were deputed for were over, let it allow them to choose a place of their interests among the vacancies available,” he said.

He also demanded that the government make a fixed schedule for transfers in the academic calendar every year to ensure the hassle-free transfer of workforce in the education department, just as the schedule of academic activities – examinations, long duration holidays and result-announcement.

Mr. Namoshi also criticised the government for extending the compulsory transfer rule to the special category teachers such as couple teachers and those suffering from serious health issues.

“Couple teachers are posted in the same establishment or schools upon their request. Same is the case with the teachers who are suffering from serious health issues as they are posted in the places of their convenience. If the compulsory transfer rule is extended to them, the couple of teachers will have to be posted in different schools far away from each other. The ailing teachers will have to go to interior rural areas. The government move would worsen the problem rather than solving it,” Mr. Namoshi said.

Pointing to the issue of delayed-payments to High School teachers, Mr. Namoshi said that paying once in 3-4 months would not only leave the teachers in the lurch but it also affects their performance and productivity.