Don’t allow manufacture and import of Tricolour made of polyester, says Congress

The Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha (KKGSS) is the only unit that has been approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards to make the national flag. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale

The party asks the Modi government to withdraw amendments to the National Flag Code

Attacking the BJP for not being able to “understand” the value of symbols of India’s freedom struggle, the Congress on Friday asked the Narendra Modi government to withdraw the amendments to the National Flag Code that would allow the manufacture and import of flags made of polyester.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar said the move would facilitate mass import of Indian flags from China at a time when Chinese troops have transgressed into Indian territory in eastern Ladakh.

Dhwaja satyagraha

Mr. Kumar also announced his party’s support to the “Dhwaja Satyagraha” announced by the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha on July 30 in support of their demands and withdrawal of the amendment to the law.

“By permitting the import of machine-made and imported polyester flags, PM Modi has attacked the essence of khadi and the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. While ensuring that thousands of workers lose their jobs, he has also made a mockery of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. The self-styled champion of khadi will preside over the death of khadi, revealing himself to be a Polyester Monopolist,” Mr. Kumar told reporters.

Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh tweeted that those who never participated in the freedom struggle will not understand the nation’s relationship with the tricolour.

“Those who did not participate in the freedom struggle, did not hoist the tricolour in Nagpur for 52 years, what will they understand about the country’s relationship with the tricolour and khadi. By allowing the import of the polyester tricolour, arrangements have been made to instal ‘Har Ghar China’s Tricolour’,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Mr. Kumar added that the move was “another stark reminder that our pseudo-nationalist ruling party has no understanding of our freedom struggle”.

He said the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha is the only unit licensed to produce khadi national flags and is staring at a closure as a result of this decision.

“The Indian National Congress agrees with the demand of the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha for this amendment to be withdrawn and supports its decision to hold a Dhwaja Satyagraha on July 30, 2022. The Congress fully associates itself at the national and state level with its Dhwaja Satyagraha and urges all nationalist forces to join in,” Mr. Kumar asserted.