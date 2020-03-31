Donations pour in for COVID-19 fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nonagenarian mother Hiraba on Tuesday donated ₹25,000 from her personal savings to a special fund set up to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

She deposited the money in the PM-CARES Fund, created by the Centre to help in efforts to contain the spread of the virus and provide relief to those affected by COVID-19, said the Prime Minister’s younger brother, Pankaj Modi.

Also read: Petronet LNG, Bharti among firms to commit ₹100 cr. each to combat COVID-19

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee donated ₹5 lakh each to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and the State Emergency Relief Fund to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Ms. Banerjee said the contribution was made from her “limited resources”.

In Mumbai, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, actors Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, among others on Tuesday pledged money to various relief funds aimed at combating the virus.

Ms. Mangeshkar announced on Twitter that she was donating ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund.

Priyanka, along with popstar-husband Nick Jonas, donated an undisclosed amount to 10 charities including Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES).

Vicky said he was contributing ₹1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Actor Prakash Raj said he was feeding 250 homeless daily wage earners in Kerala’s Kovalam every day.

Many in the industry have stepped forward to pledge donations to various relief funds, including Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, among others.

Anupama V. Nadella, wife of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, has donated ₹2 crore to the PM-CARES Fund, her family sources said on Tuesday. Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble on Tuesday made a donation to the Central and Karnataka State relief funds.