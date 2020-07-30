Donald Trump’s top COVID-19 management adviser Anthony Fauci to speak at ICMR symposium today

NEW DELHI:

30 July 2020 12:29 IST

Anthony Fauci has been listed to speak on ‘Novel Ideas on Science and Ethics of Vaccines’

U.S. President Donald Trump’s top COVID-19 management adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has been listed as one of the speakers at a symposium organised by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on ‘Novel Ideas on Science and Ethics of Vaccines’ on Thursday.

Dr. Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, USA, would be speaking on ‘confronting the pandemic’.

The major topics to be discussed include — Role of vaccines, novel idea in vaccine development and roll-out, ethics in development of vaccine, and equity of participation. Those listed to speak at the meeting are Prof. Heidi Larson, Director of The Vaccine Confidence Project; Professor, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, U.K., and Prof. Adam Kamradt-Scott, Director, Global Health Security Network, Associate Professor, University of Sydney, Australia, among others.

The international conclave is expected to see wide-ranging discussions on the myriad challenges in testing, detecting and treating COVID-19. Other than country-specific learnings, experts are expected to share insight on challenges in vaccine development, testing, repurposing drugs and choosing appropriate methods to conduct tests and trials.