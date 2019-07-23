Donald Trump on Kashmir mediation: Weak Ministry denial not enough, says Rahul Gandhi

Outgoing Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took to Twitter to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi over U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that the Mr. Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue.

Mr. Gandhi said if the U.S. President was speaking the truth, then Prime Minister Modi had betrayed the interests of the country. He said a “weak” Foreign Ministry denial would not be enough.

“President Trump says PM Modi asked him to mediate between India & Pakistan on Kashmir! If true, PM Modi has betrayed India's interests and 1972 Shimla Agreement,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted. “A weak Foreign Ministry denial won’t do. PM must tell the nation what transpired in the meeting between him and U.S. president,” he added.

The Congress leader’s attack on the Prime Minister came on a day when the Opposition launched an offensive in Parliament. Slogans of “Pradhan Mantri jawab do” (Prime Minister, give an answer) echoed in the Upper House.

On Monday evening, soon after the controversy broke out, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted to question Mr. Trump’s statement.

“I honestly don’t think Trump has the slightest idea of what he is talking about. He has either not been briefed or not understood what Modi was saying or what India’s position is on third party mediation. That said, the External Affairs Ministry should clarify that Delhi has never sought his intercession,” he said.

However, later on Tuesday, he clarified his position to say that the Prime Minister must speak in Parliament.

“I did not say the Prime Minister didn't need to explain himself to the Parliament, of which he is a member and to which he is accountable. On the contrary, while I'm prepared to believe it's impossible our PM could say this, he needs to clarify it himself in the Parliament, since Mr. Trump cited him personally,” said Mr. Tharoor in a later tweet.

The Ministry of External Affairs has already rejected Mr. Trump's remarks — made during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan — that the Indian Prime Minister had asked him to mediate to resolve the Kashmir issue.