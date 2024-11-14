 />
Dominica to bestow its highest national honour to PM Modi

In a press release by the office of the Prime Minister of Dominica, it has mentioned that in February, Prime Minster Narendra Modi supplied 70,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

Updated - November 14, 2024 01:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Commonwealth of Dominica will bestow its highest national award, the Dominica Award of Honour, upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in recognition of his contributions to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic and his dedication to strengthening the partnership between India and Dominica.

The President the State of Dominica confers honours on persons who have rendered meritorious service to the development of Commonwealth of Dominica. Each President of Dominica also is bestowed with that honour. The Dominica Award of Honour was also received by Fidel Castro, Cuban leader and revolutionary. 

In a press release by the office of the Prime Minister of Dominica, it has mentioned that in February Prime Minster Narendra Modi supplied 70,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine. It has also appreciated India’s support for Dominica in healthcare, education and information technology.

In November President of Dominica Sylvanie Burton and Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit will participate in India-CARICOM summit to discuss new avenues of cooperation between India and CARICOM member states

Published - November 14, 2024 01:42 pm IST

