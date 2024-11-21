 />
Dominica confers top award on PM Modi

Dominica honors PM Modi for COVID-19 aid and strengthening India-Dominica ties, recognising his global leadership and commitment

Updated - November 21, 2024 03:44 am IST - Georgetown, Guyana

PTI
“The award recognises India’s support for Dominica in healthcare, education, and information technology under PM Modi’s leadership,” read a statement by the office of the Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

“The award recognises India’s support for Dominica in healthcare, education, and information technology under PM Modi’s leadership,” read a statement by the office of the Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit. | Photo Credit: X/@narendramodi

Dominica has conferred its top award on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contributions to the Caribbean nation during the COVID-19 pandemic and his dedication to enhancing the bilateral partnership between India and Dominica.

The Prime Minister, who is in Guyana on the last leg of his three-nation visit, was conferred the “Dominica Award of Honour” by President Sylvanie Burton of Dominica during the India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

“Honoured to be conferred with the highest national award by Dominica. I dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“The award is a recognition of PM’s statesmanship and contribution to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic and his commitment to strengthening India-Dominica ties,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

Guyana and Barbados will also confer their top awards on Prime Minister Modi, bringing his tally of international honours to 19.

PM Modi proposes 7 key pillars to strengthen ties between India, ‘CARICOM’

Dominica announced its top award to PM Modi a few days ago.

“In February 2021, Prime Minister Modi supplied Dominica with 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine — a generous gift that enabled Dominica to extend support to its Caribbean neighbours,” read a statement by the office of the Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

“The award also recognises India’s support for Dominica in healthcare, education, and information technology under PM Modi’s leadership and his role in promoting climate resilience-building initiatives and sustainable development on a global level,” it read.

PM Modi handed over key to Georgetown city; meets Indian diaspora in Guyana

The statement quoted Prime Minister Skerrit as saying that the award is an expression of Dominica's gratitude for PM Modi's solidarity with Dominica and the wider region.

In accepting the offer of the award, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of collaboration in tackling global challenges such as climate change and geopolitical conflicts and affirmed India's commitment to working alongside Dominica and the Caribbean in addressing these issues, the statement underlined.

Published - November 21, 2024 03:42 am IST

