Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by ₹50

May 07, 2022 12:54 IST

Cylinder costs over ₹1,000 in Chennai, Kolkata; ₹999.50 in Mumbai, Delhi

Households will now have to spend more on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), as national oil marketing companies on May 7 increased the price of the 14.2-kg cylinder by ₹50.

The second such revision in under two months, the increase pushes up the price of a domestic cylinder of cooking gas to more than ₹1,000 in Chennai and Kolkata, while taking it to ₹999.50 in Delhi and Mumbai.

Households in Hyderabad, which have been paying more than ₹1,000 ever since the previous increase on March 22, now need to set aside ₹1,052 for a cylinder.

Coming at a time when household budgets are already strained by the rising prices of daily-use items from milk to edible oil as well as the increased spending on commutes due to high petrol and diesel prices, the LPG price increase is bound to add to the stress for consumers.

The new price of a 14.2-kg cylinder in Chennai is ₹1,015.50, while it is ₹1,026 in Kolkata.

Sources in the LPG trade had been hinting at an impending increase in the price of domestic LPG amid a firming up of crude oil prices since the Russia-Ukraine war began.

Saturday’s revision by Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL and HPCL, which command a lion’s share of the domestic LPG market in India, follows a more than ₹100 increase in the commercial, 19-kg cylinder price on May 1.