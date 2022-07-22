India

Domestic air travellers dropped 8% in June

SpiceJet continued to have the highest PLF with 84.1% of its seats sold on an average.

Domestic airlines ferried 8.3% fewer passengers in June as compared with the previous month as the summer travel season drew to a close.

The month of June saw a total of 105 lakh passenger trips in June compared with 114 lakh in May. This also led to a drop in passenger load factor (PLF) or the average seats sold across airlines.

SpiceJet continued to have the highest PLF with 84.1% of its seats sold on an average, followed by Vistara (83.8%) and Go First (78.7%).

As far as punctuality or on time performance was concerned, Air Asia India was at the top with 89.8% of its flights arriving or departing within 15 minutes of the scheduled time. It was followed by Vistara (86.4%), IndiGo (84.5%).


