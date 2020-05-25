Watch | New rules for flyers in India

25 May 2020 09:30 IST

A video explaining the rules laid down by the Ministry of Civil Aviation for domestic air travel

Domestic flights will start operating in India on May 25. Airlines will operate 33% of their flights. But passengers will have to brace themselves for a completely new airport experience.

Before entering the airport

Passengers should get to the airport two hours ahead of their flights.

They will have to wear masks at all times. It is mandatory for web check-in before reaching the airport.

They will "compulsorily" undergo thermal screening before entering the airport.

Passengers, except children under the age of 14, will have to show officials that they are marked as "safe" on the Aarogya Setu app or produce a self-declaration form.

Also read | With India all set to open domestic travel health ministry issues travel guidelines

In the airport

Floor markers in the terminal will guide passengers on where to stand.

This is to maintain physical distancing.

Self check-in kiosks will allow passengers to print boarding passes.

For those who prefer traditional check-in, alternate counters, enclosed in glass, will be available.

After airline staff enter passenger details, passes can be collected from a machine.

Only one check-in bag and one cabin bag will be allowed.

After completing security procedures, passengers can sit in marked seats while waiting to board.

Stamping of boarding passes too will be done away with.

Passengers should collect a safety kit which includes a mask and sanitiser near the boarding gate. ​

In the aircraft

Passengers are advised to minimise the use of toilets and avoid queuing.

Only one person will be allowed to accompany children and elderly to the toilet.

No meal services, newspapers and magazines will be available.

Only water bottles will be made available. Passengers will not be allowed to consume their own eatables either. ​

On arrival

Passengers will disembark sequentially and will undergo temperature screening.

Health protocols as prescribed by the destination States/ UTs would have to be followed by arriving passengers.

Ticket pricing

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has set a price range for seven categories of flights based on flight time.

The lowest range is flights of less than 40 minutes and the highest is up to 210 minutes.

The price range for the shortest journey is ₹2,000 - ₹6,000.

And for the longest journey is ₹6,500 - ₹18,600. ​

International flights

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that commercial international flight operations could start as early as the middle of June.

Advertising

Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more