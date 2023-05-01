HamberMenu
Domestic air traffic touches all-time high on April 30; Scindia says sign of India's rising prosperity

A total of 4,56,082 passengers flew on 2,978 flights in a single day on April 30

May 01, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - New Delhi

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: AP

Domestic air traffic touched an "all-time high" of 4,56,082 passengers in a single day on April 30, with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia saying that the skyrocketing passenger number is a sign of the country's rising prosperity.

The country's domestic air traffic has been on the recovery path for the past many months after being severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Indian Domestic Air Travel Hits New High, surpasses pre-Covid Average", on April 30, the civil aviation ministry said in a tweet on May 1.

A total of 4,56,082 passengers flew on 2,978 flights on April 30, as per the ministry. "India's domestic air traffic reaches new heights with an all-time high!" it said.

Prior to COVID-19, the average daily domestic passenger number was 3,98,579.

In a tweet, Mr. Scindia said that the country's civil aviation sector is setting new records every day.

Post COVID-19, skyrocketing domestic air passenger number is a sign of the country's rising growth and prosperity, he added.

In March, domestic carriers flew 128.93 lakh passengers, an increase of 21.4% compared to the year-ago period.

During the January-March period, the airlines carried 375.04 lakh passengers, according to the latest data from the aviation regulator DGCA.

