Doklam was resolved to the satisfaction of all: India

Both the Indian and the Chinese Foreign Ministers expressed satisfaction at the resolution of the Doklam crisis during the just- concluded meeting of the RIC grouping of Russia, India and China, the External Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.

The response came following Chinese reports that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj that Doklam had put “severe pressure” on bilateral ties.

“During the meeting between External Affairs Minister and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on December 11 in New Delhi, the issue of Doklam was raised. External Affairs Minister and Chinese Foreign Minister both noted the challenge it had posed to the relationship and both expressed satisfaction that it was resolved with the disengagement of troops at the face-off site through concerted diplomatic communications,” Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

The statement counters media reports from Beijing which carried Mr. Wang’s comments on his return where he said, “In 2017, relations between China and India have maintained their momentum of development as a whole. Both sides have made efforts, but they are not very satisfactory.”

The spokesperson said Mr. Wang had urged for ‘peaceful resolution’ of the issue whereas Ms. Swaraj had emphasised on maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas.