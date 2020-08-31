Doing aggressive testing, aim is not to leave untraced cases: Jain

Amid the sudden spike in novel coronavirus infections in Delhi, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday that the Kejriwal government was doing “aggressive testing” and the aim was to ensure no case was left untraced.
Jain said the government had sufficient stock of COVID-19 testing kits for 10-15 days, but it was procuring more from the market to meet the target of 40,000 tests per day.
The government has already increased the duration of testing hours at hospitals and dispensaries to five hours (9 a.m.-2 a.m.) from the earlier three-hour duration, he told reporters.
Jain flagged that many people were going out without wearing masks and asserted that teams had been deployed penalise such violators of public safety norms, adding that the police had also been authoritised to impose fines.
He underscored that the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in Delhi was 85 days and, therefore, it was at “comfort level” so far.
