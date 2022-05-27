Dog-walking IAS couple shifted out of Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has transferred an IAS couple posted in Delhi government for allegedly misusing the facilities at the Thyagraj Stadium in south Delhi.

The Indian Express reported Thursday that the stadium was emptied at 7 pm everyday for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers - Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga - to walk their dog. This forced the athletes to finish their training early.

An MHA spokesperson said that the ministry sought a report from Chief Secretary, Delhi, on the news regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Mr. Khirwar and Ms. Dugga. “Chief Secretary, Delhi, submitted a report later in the evening on the factual position to MHA. In the meanwhile, Sanjeev Khirwar has been transferred by MHA to Ladakh and Rinku Dugga to Arunachal Pradesh. Necessary action will be initiated based on the report,” the spokesperson said.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the cadre controlling authority of IAS officers, had written to MHA to initiate appropriate action as it manages the transfer and posting of officers belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre. The couple belong to the 1994 batch AGMUT cadre.

While Mr. Khirwar has been transferred to the Union Territory of Ladakh, Ms. Dugga has been posted to Arunachal Pradesh. Mr. Khirwar was earlier posted as Principal Secretary (Revenue) in Delhi Government and Ms. Dugga was posted as Secretary, Land and Building, Delhi government.