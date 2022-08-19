Doesn’t take much effort to form government but hard work needed to build country: PM Modi

PM Modi said to achieve the target of providing tapped water to every household in the country, the government needs to work round the clock.

PTI Panaji
August 19, 2022 18:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the ‘Har Ghar Jal Utsav’ from New Delhi on August 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 19, 2022 said it does not take much effort to form a government, but a lot of hard work goes into building a country as he took a veiled jibe at the Opposition for neglecting a key issue like water conservation.

He said those who were not concerned about the country were not bothered about its present or the future and maintained his government has been working for the last eight years to ensure water scarcity does not become an impediment in the path of overall development.

Mr. Modi was addressing, via video link, a programme titled “Har Ghar Jal Utsav”, organised by the Goa government to mark 100% piped water supply coverage in rural households of the state. He referred to his government's flagship scheme of providing piped water to every household by 2024.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"You don't have to strive much to form a government, but you need to put in great efforts to build a country," he said.

Mr. Modi said to achieve the target of providing tapped water to every household in the country, the government needs to work round the clock.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Taking a veiled dig at the Opposition, Modi said those who were not bothered about the present and future of the country just talked about water conservation, but never took any steps to address the issue.

"In the last eight years (of the BJP-led NDA government), we are working to ensure that water scarcity does not become an impediment in the process of nation building,” he said.

Describing water security as one of the biggest issues being faced globally, the Prime Minister said it could prove to be a major challenge for the country in its march towards becoming a developed economy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
water harvesting
water supply
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Goa

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app