‘Doesn’t reflect party’s view...’: BJP distances itself from Kangana Ranaut’s remarks on farm laws

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has distanced itself from the remarks of party leader Kangana Ranaut on farm laws while stating that the actor is “not authorised” to make such statements on the party’s behalf.

This comes after Ms. Ranaut suggested that the three farm laws that were repealed following prolonged farmer protests should be brought back.

The actor-turned-politician had told the media, “I know this statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back. Farmers themselves should demand it.”

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the remarks are a “personal statement” of Ms. Ranaut and don’t depict BJP’s view on farm bills.

“Kangana Ranaut is not authorised to make such a statement on behalf of the BJP, and it doesn’t depict the BJP’s view on the farm bills. We disapprove of this statement,” he added.

किसानों पर लादे गए 3 काले कानून वापस लाने चाहिए



:- BJP की सांसद कंगना रनौत ने ये बात कही



देश के 750 से ज्यादा किसान शहीद हुए, तब जाकर मोदी सरकार की नींद टूटी और ये काले कानून वापस हुए.



अब BJP के सांसद फिर से इन कानून की वापसी का प्लान बना रहे हैं.



कांग्रेस किसानों के साथ है.… pic.twitter.com/O5N8kqQHT4 — Congress (@INCIndia) September 24, 2024

The Mandi MP has drawn ire over her remarks on farm laws.

Earlier, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja criticised the actor, calling her “habitually controversial.”

“I think she is mentally unstable. Some people are accustomed to creating controversy, and the BJP benefits from her statements. She talks about farmers, Punjab, the Emergency, and Rahul Gandhi. Other MPs never make such remarks,” the Congress leader said.

The Congress on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) cited Ms. Ranaut’s purported remarks on farm laws to allege that the ruling party was making efforts to bring back the three laws that were repealed in 2021, and asserted that Haryana will give a befitting reply to it.

“Farmers are a pillar of strength in India’s progress. Only in some States, do they object to farm laws. I appeal with folded hands that farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers.” In a post in Hindi along with the video, the Congress said, “The three black laws imposed on farmers should be brought back: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has said this. More than 750 farmers of the country were martyred, only then did the Modi government wake up and these black laws were withdrawn.” Now BJP MPs are planning to bring back these laws, the Congress alleged.

“The Congress is with the farmers. These black laws will never return, no matter how hard Narendra Modi and his MPs try,” the opposition party said on X.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also shared the video of Ms. Ranaut on X and said, “’All three farm laws should be brought back: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. More than 750 farmers were martyred while protesting against the three black farmer laws. Efforts are being made to bring them back.” “We will never let that happen. Haryana will answer first,” she said in an apparent reference to the assembly polls in Haryana.

Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera also shared the video on X and said it was the BJP’s “real thinking”.

“How many times will you deceive the farmers, you two-faced people?” Mr. Khera said in a post in Hindi.

The three laws— Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act— were repealed in November 2021.

The farmers’ protest started at the fag-end of November 2020 and ended after Parliament repealed the three laws. The legislations came into force in June 2020 and were repealed in November 2021.