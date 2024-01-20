Does Ram belong to BJP, RSS only? No, says Farooq Abdullah

January 20, 2024 06:59 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - SRINAGAR

Former J&K Chief Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Friday questioned the move to send out invitations for the consecration of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22, saying “no political party has a monopoly over Ram, who belongs to all”.

“Sending out invitations is a wrong thing. I am going on ‘Umrah’ to Mecca. Do I wait for an invitation? No. Those who raise the pitch of Hindu, Hindu do not know their scriptures. Ram belongs to all,” Mr. Abdullah said.

He said Ram does not only belong to the BJP and the RSS. “Does Ram belong to the BJP and the RSS only? No. Why are they sending out invitations? Ram is not confined to one temple. He is everywhere,” he said.

Mr. Abdullah said Ram even exists in places where no temples exist. “Russia may not have a temple but Ram even exists there. He belongs to all,” he added.

He also pointed out that letters were being dropped in parts of Jammu ahead of the consecration. “Who is doing this? Which organisations are behind it?” Mr. Abdullah said.

