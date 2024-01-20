GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Does Ram belong to BJP, RSS only? No, says Farooq Abdullah

‘Russia may not have a temple but Ram even exists there. He belongs to all, says the National Conference leader

January 20, 2024 06:59 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) MP Farooq Abdullah. File photo

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) MP Farooq Abdullah. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Former J&K Chief Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Friday questioned the move to send out invitations for the consecration of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22, saying “no political party has a monopoly over Ram, who belongs to all”.

Take a look at Ram Lalla’s idol inside Ayodhya Ram Temple’s sanctum sanctorum

“Sending out invitations is a wrong thing. I am going on ‘Umrah’ to Mecca. Do I wait for an invitation? No. Those who raise the pitch of Hindu, Hindu do not know their scriptures. Ram belongs to all,” Mr. Abdullah said.

He said Ram does not only belong to the BJP and the RSS. “Does Ram belong to the BJP and the RSS only? No. Why are they sending out invitations? Ram is not confined to one temple. He is everywhere,” he said.  

Mr. Abdullah said Ram even exists in places where no temples exist. “Russia may not have a temple but Ram even exists there. He belongs to all,” he added.

Ram idol statue carved out of a 3-billion-year-old rock, says geologist

He also pointed out that letters were being dropped in parts of Jammu ahead of the consecration. “Who is doing this? Which organisations are behind it?” Mr. Abdullah said.

Ayodhya Ram Temple

