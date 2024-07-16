Officer among four soldiers killed in Doda encounter

Four army personnel, including an officer, who were critically injured in a gunfight with heavily-armed terrorists, succumbed to injuries in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early on July 16, official sources said.

The encounter took place when the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of J&K Police launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in Desa forest belt, some 55 km from Doda town, late Monday evening, the officials said.

After a brief exchange of fire, they said the terrorists tried to escape but were chased by the brave troops led by an officer despite challenging terrain, thick foliage leading to another firefight in the woods around 9 p.m.

Five soldiers were critically injured in the encounter and four of them, including the officer, later succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

The operation was launched on an input about the presence of terrorists, officials said.

A police spokesperson confirmed the exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists in the Desa forest area but said that “further details are awaited.” "Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by Indian Army and JKP was in progress in the general area North of Doda.

"Contact with terrorists was established tonight at about 2100 h in which heavy firefight ensued. Initial reports suggest injuries to our bravehearts.

"Additional troops have been moved into the area. Operations are continuing," the Army's 16 Corps, also known as White Knight Corps, posted on X.

