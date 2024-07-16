ADVERTISEMENT

Doda encounter: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha pays tributes to slain soldiers, vows to thwart designs of terrorists

Updated - July 16, 2024 01:16 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 01:00 pm IST - Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha vows to avenge soldiers’ deaths in Doda encounter with terrorists

PTI

Members of Shiv Sena and Dogra Front stage a protest after four Army personnel were killed in an encounter in J&K’s Doda, in Jammu on July 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on July 16 vowed to avenge the death of the soldiers killed in an encounter with terrorists in Doda district.

Four Army personnel, including an officer, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district, officials said on July 16.

Doda encounter: Our soldiers, their families bearing brunt of BJP’s ‘wrong policies’: Rahul Gandhi

In a post on X, Mr. Sinha said, “We will avenge death of our soldiers & thwart the evil designs of terrorists and their associates. I call upon the people to unite in the fight against terrorism & provide us accurate information so that we can intensify anti-terror operations & neutralise the terror ecosystem.” He also paid tributes to slain soldiers.

“I am deeply anguished to learn about the cowardly attack on our Army soldiers and JKP personnel in Doda district. Tributes to brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice protecting our nation. My deepest condolences to members of the bereaved families,” he added.

Army vehicles rush to the encounter site after four Army personnel, including an officer, died after being injured in a gunfight with terrorists, at Bhadarwah, in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on July 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Troops of the Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forest belt, some 55 km from Doda town, late on July 15 evening when the encounter took place, the officials said.

Why is militancy on the rise in Jammu? | Explained

After a brief exchange of fire, the terrorists tried to escape but were chased by the troops led by an officer despite the challenging terrain and thick foliage, they said, adding this led to another firefight around 9 p.m. on July 15.

Five soldiers were critically injured in the encounter. Four of them, including the officer, later succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

