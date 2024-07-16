Doda encounter: Army regrets loss of lives; says relentless operations will continue to eliminate terrorism

Indian Army on July 16 said it deeply regrets the loss of lives of our four soldiers who were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Doda district. We deeply regret the loss of precious lives of our four brave soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, Army said.

Four Army personnel, including an officer, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district, officials said on July 16.

Lt. Col. Sunil Bartwal, Public Relations Officer of the Indian Army said in light of the incidents in the recent past, proactive counter-terrorist operations continue to be prosecuted. “Accordingly, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in General Area Urarbaggi, 10 km North of Doda. At about 2040 hrs on July 15, the search party was able to establish contact with the terrorists hiding in the area, which is a thickly forested and mountainous area with restricted visibility due to low clouds and rain.”

Troops of the Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forest belt, some 55 km from Doda town, late on July 15 evening when the encounter took place, the officials said. After a brief exchange of fire, the terrorists tried to escape but were chased by the troops led by an officer despite the challenging terrain and thick foliage, they said, adding this led to another firefight around 9 p.m. on July 15.

Mr. Bartwal said additional troops and equipment have been inducted to flush out the terrorists and the use of drones and other technical resources is being ensured. “Indian Army has been conducting a series of joint and coordinated operations with Jammu and Kashmir Police to eliminate foreign terrorists who have infiltrated and are moving in the upper reaches of Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar and Bhaderwah areas and thereafter to Kashmir Valley,” he added.

The Army further said that similar operations are being relentlessly conducted in the Kathua area. Analysis of large quantity of warlike stores recovered from the dead terrorists reveals the hand of inimical agencies from across the border... Similar intelligence-based and area domination operations are continuing in the Kashmir region, North of the Pir Panjal ranges, the Army added.

The Line of Control and fence are intact and alert troops have recently neutralized three terrorists attempting to infiltrate along with the large quantity of war-like stores in the Kupwara region. All formations of Northern Command are committed to eliminating the scourge of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir for which the relentless operations will continue, the officer added.