Documentary row: Hindu Sena puts up anti-BBC placards outside organisation's Delhi office

January 29, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

However, Opposition parties have slammed the government's move to block access to the documentary

PTI

A BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi being screened by students at Jadavpur University on January 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Members of the Hindu Sena on Sunday, allegedly put up anti-BBC placards outside the UK-headquartered broadcaster's office on Kasturba Gandhi Marg here, over its controversial documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Placards reading "BBC is a threat to India's Unity and it should be Banned" and "BBC stop tarnishing India's image. BBC leave India", were put up outside the main gate of the BBC office.

The Hindu Sena members also accused the media organisation of conspiring to tarnish and malign the image of both India and Prime Minister Modi.

The BBC was a threat to the unity and integrity of the nation and the channel should be banned in India immediately, Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta said.

He recalled that the BBC was prohibited in India during the tenure of Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister. The ban was lifted after the organisation submitted an apology, Mr. Gupta claimed.

When asked, a senior police officer said, “Our patrolling team, which was present nearby, spotted the placards outside the BBC office and removed them.”

"Some of them (Hindu Sena members) were still trying to display the placards elsewhere, but they could not due to police presence and fled." Legal action had not been initiated as no complaint was received, he said.

ABVP screens Kashmir Files on UoH campus in response to SFI screening BBC documentary on Modi

Students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, the Delhi University and the Jamia Millia Islamia held protests here during the past week after University authorities refused to allow the screening of the documentary.

The government had last week directed Twitter and YouTube to block links to the documentary titled "India: The Modi Question". The Union Ministry of External Affairs called the documentary a "propaganda piece" lacking objectivity and reflecting a colonial mindset.

However, Opposition parties have slammed the government's move to block access to the documentary.

"Some of them (Hindu Sena members) were still trying to display the placards elsewhere, but they could not due to police presence and fled"

