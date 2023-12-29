GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Doctors seek another revision of the NEET SS cut-off, mop-up round to fill vacant seats in super speciality courses

There are significant vacancies in DM, MCH, DrNB seats even after two rounds of NEET SS counselling, says a doctors association, in a letter to the Health Ministry

December 29, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Image used for representation purpose only.

The United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) wrote to the Health Ministry on December 29, requesting that the cut-off percentile be revised again for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality courses, or NEET SS, aligning with practices followed in the NEET PG 2023 and the previous year’s NEET SS examination.

The NEET SS is conducted by the National Board of Examinations, an autonomous body under the Union Health Ministry, and is a qualifying cum ranking examination for admission to super speciality courses.

“After the conclusion of Round 2 of NEET SS counselling, a significant vacancy of DM/MCH/DrNB seats has been identified,” the Association said in its letter.

Mop-up round

The group is now requesting that the Ministry release the mop-up round or special round schedule promptly to fill up all the vacant seats, so that no super speciality seats remain vacant. 

The Association further noted that there has been an unusual delay in conducting the NEET SS examination, and despite post-exam assurances, no substantial steps have been taken to address these concerns, impacting the performance of well-prepared candidates.

“We request the Government to kindly consider the request of NEET SS aspirants and release a special round/mop-up round schedule with a re-revision of cutoff scores for participation in counselling so that there will be prevention of wastage of precious super speciality seats across the country,” the group said.

