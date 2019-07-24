National

Doctors, medical students protest against NMC bill outside AIIMS

more-in

Doctors and medical students under the Indian Medical Association staged a protest outside the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) over the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Tuesday.

Calling it “anti-student” and “anti-poor”, the group said the NMC was the worst change ever introduced in medical education. “Increasing management/NRI quota to more than 50%, bridge courses, non-democratic structure are a few highlights of this bigger disaster,” it said.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 3:06:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/doctors-medical-students-protest-against-nmc-bill-outside-aiims/article28693138.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY