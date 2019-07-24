Doctors, medical students protest against NMC bill outside AIIMS

Doctors and medical students under the Indian Medical Association staged a protest outside the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) over the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Tuesday.
Calling it “anti-student” and “anti-poor”, the group said the NMC was the worst change ever introduced in medical education. “Increasing management/NRI quota to more than 50%, bridge courses, non-democratic structure are a few highlights of this bigger disaster,” it said.
The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
