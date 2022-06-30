Doctors from Govt. hospitals, CGHS to be deployed for Amarnath Yatra
Medical professionals are being deployed from Central Government hospitals and Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) to ensure that adequate healthcare support is provided to Amarnath Yatra devotees, said a release issued by the Health Ministry on Thursday.
The Ministry added that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir through the Director Health Services (DHS Kashmir) had requested for 155 medical personnel (87 doctors and 68 paramedics) from Central Government Hospitals and CGHS.
In total, 176 nominations (115 doctors and 61 paramedics) had been received from the Central Government Hospitals and CGHS. The complete list had been communicated to DHS Kashmir for further deployment.
Help from States, U.Ts
The Government of Jammu and Kashmir through the Director Health Services (DHS Kashmir) had also requested for 437 medical personnel (154 doctors and 283 paramedics) from 11 States and UTs (Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra). In total, 433 nominations (214 doctors and 219 paramedics) had been received from nine States. Deployment of 428 medical personnel (211 doctors, 217 paramedics) had already been made by DHS (Kashmir) for all the three batches.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.