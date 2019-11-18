Doctors demand revised CGHS consultation rates

Doctors across India, after a general body meeting held earlier this week, have argued that consultation charges under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) are extremely low and demanded their urgent revision. They noted that it had been unanimously decided that the minimum charges for the consultation for those with MBBS qualification should be ₹500, for MD/DNB qualification ₹750 and for DM/MCH/DNB super-specialtiy ₹1,000.

After a general body meeting of the Hospitals and Clinical Establishments Board, National Medical Forum held earlier this week, the doctors said: “₹300 as indoor consultation and ₹150 as outdoor consultation are an insult to the professionals who are accepting this meagre amount. The schemes of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Delhi Arogya Kosh call for a further discount of 20% on these rates.”

“Patients pay for autowala more when they come to see a doctor than the doctor himself. With ₹150 per consultation and that too delayed payments under the CGHS scheme, many disgruntled super-specialists are refusing to see patients. Ultimately, patient service is hampered,” said Prem Aggarwal, president National Medical Forum.