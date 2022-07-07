Doctored Rahul Gandhi video | TV anchor Rohit Ranjan seeks protection from multiple FIRs in Supreme Court

Second oral mentioning in the case related to telecast of allegedly doctored video of Rahul Gandhi

TV anchor Rohit Ranjan's lawyer on Thursday made an oral mentioning, the second in as many days, urging the Supreme Court to hear his client's plea for protection in connection with multiple First Information Reports (FIR) lodged against him.

Mr. Ranjan has been facing fire for the telecast of an allegedly doctored video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

A Vacation Bench led by Justice Indira Banerjee had, on July 6, directed the case to be listed on Thursday after curing of any defects in the petition.

Mr. Ranjan's lawyer and senior advocate Siddharth Luthra said though the case was numbered and cleared of defect, it was still not listed for hearing as per the court's order. The Vacation Bench said the case has still not been assigned.

On Wednesday, Mr. Luthra had, while urging for an early listing of the case, submitted that Mr. Ranjan had "made an error in one of his shows" for which had apologised unconditionally.

"He is however facing multiple FIRs. The Noida police has questioned him and released him on bail. The Chhattisgarh Police is seeking to arrest him... We seek an urgent listing," senior advocate Siddharth Luthra had submitted before the top court on Wednesday.

The Noida police had whisked Mr. Ranjan away from his Ghaziabad residence on Tuesday morning, leaving the Chhattisgarh Police, who had a non-bailable warrant against him, stranded.