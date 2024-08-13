The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) transferred the investigation in the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

A division bench led by Justice T.S. Sivagnanam said that prima facie there has been no significant progress has been made in the investigation in the case. The court observed that it is very justified to say that the administration was not with the victim or the victim’s family.

The Court directed that the case diary and other records be transferred to the CBI by 10 a.m. on August 14.

The bench also urged the protesting doctors to call off their strike. “We are truly appreciative of the feelings of the doctors of R.G. Kar Medical College. But we appeal to consider calling off the agitation so that people coming to the hospital for treatment are not prejudiced,” the bench said.

The Chief Justice had asked why a murder case was not registered by the principal at the outset and an unnatural death case was initiated at Tala police station.

The Division Bench of Justice Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya said the body of the postgraduate trainee was not found on the roadside, and the superintendent or the principal of the hospital could have filed the complaint.

Justice Sivagnanam also asked as to how principal Sandip Kumar Ghosh was rewarded with a post of principal of another medical college hours after stepping down from the hospital where the incident occurred.

“Your client should be sent home. So powerful, he is,” the Chief Justice said.

Justice Sivagnanam directed that Mr. Ghosh should be sent on a leave.

The Court raised questions on why the statement was not recorded from the principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital after the incident.

“Why do you protect. That statement is the basis... Something is missing,” the Court added.

The family of the deceased doctors and several other petitioners had approached the Calcutta High Court demanding an investigation by the CBI in the crime.

The Kolkata Police has started an investigation into the alleged rape and murder and arrested a civic police volunteer for the crime.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier given a deadline for Kolkata Police to crack the case by Sunday (August 18, 2024), failing which she will transfer the case to the CBI.

(With inputs from PTI)