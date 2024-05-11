GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Doctor, engineers arrested as Arunachal police bust inter-State sex trafficking ring

Using a beauty parlour as a front, the traffickers lured minor girls from poor families by promising them jobs

Updated - May 11, 2024 02:07 am IST

Published - May 11, 2024 01:58 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

The Arunachal Pradesh police have busted an inter-State sex trafficking ring involving minors, rescued five girls aged 10-15 years and arrested 15 persons.

Seven of those arrested were traffickers and pimps and eight were customers, including two engineers and a doctor employed with the State government.

“Based on inputs, our team raided a brothel-cum-residence of an individual in [State capital] Itanagar and rescued three minor girls,” a police spokesperson said on Friday.

Two of the victims were trafficked from Dhemaji in Assam by two sisters. The third, from Arunachal Pradesh, was not forced into prostitution but was reunited with her mother, the police said.

Midway through the investigation, the police found out that the traffickers kept two more minor girls from Dhemaji in the custody of a trafficker. Both girls were rescued.

Two of the traffickers were running a beauty parlour in Itanagar, using it as a front for the flesh trade, police said.

“They lure minor girls from poor families in Assam on the pretext of getting them jobs in Itanagar. Once the girls are brought here, the two sisters with their network of pimps look for suitable customers for sex with these girls,” the spokesperson said.

“After finding a probable customer looking for minor girls, they share the photos of the victims on WhatsApp and fix the rate. They would then take the girls to a customer or the customer would come to a place of his choice,” he said.

The police also said the pimps would keep the money and would take the victims for shopping at regular intervals.

The police have identified two hotels where the girls were sexually assaulted and have written to the authority concerned for the cancellation of their licences.

Related Topics

Arunachal Pradesh / investigation / human trafficking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.