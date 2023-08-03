HamberMenu
Do your utmost to overcome negative propaganda by Opposition, Modi tells NDA MPs

The Prime Minister held a second round of meetings with two sets of NDA MPs, from Kashi, Gorakhpur and Awadh areas of Uttar Pradesh and 48 MPs from southern States

August 03, 2023 03:39 am | Updated 03:39 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi  | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 held a second round of meetings with two sets of NDA MPs, from Kashi, Gorakhpur and Awadh areas of Uttar Pradesh and 48 MPs from southern States, declaring that the NDA government had worked for all segments.

“The NDA government has worked for all segments of society and the work for garib kalyan reflects our view that poverty is the biggest caste,” Mr. Modi is reported to have said to the group of NDA MPs from the southern States of Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

He also urged all of them to hit the ground in their respective constituencies, and do their utmost to overcome any “negative propaganda” by the Opposition in those areas.

At the meeting with MPs from Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister said that the Opposition, in the interregnum between now and the next Lok Sabha polls would try its utmost to “spread negative propaganda” and therefore the MPs should do their utmost to combat this, even taking the help of social media managers.

Local call centres

“Mr. Modi also suggested the setting up of local call centres in constituencies to make sure that awareness of development programmes of the NDA government be maximised,” said an MP present at the meeting. The overwhelming message from the Prime Minister’s address to the MPs was of hitting the ground and concentrating on their particular areas.

“From now, till the next Lok Sabha polls, try as much as possible to spend time in your constituencies,” Mr. Modi is reported to have said.

An important point he stressed was on how MPs should not be in a rush to announce new programmes and works, but instead pay attention to the successful completion of the works already sanctioned in their constituencies. “This will build confidence among the people with regard to the government’s intent to complete things already promised and begun and not to leave anything half finished,” the Prime Minister is reported to have said.

The meetings of NDA MPs, divided into 10 clusters according to region, will continue through the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Wednesday saw the second set of two regional clusters meet.

