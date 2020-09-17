Do we have two governments or one under Modi, asks Chidambaram

New Delhi

17 September 2020 12:40 IST

In a series of tweets, senior Congress leader points out divergent statements from different functionaries in government

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, pointing out the divergent statements from different functionaries in the government, in a series of tweets on Thursday took a dig at the Narendra Modi government and said one wondered whether there were two governments or one under Prime Minister Modi.

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, at a recent press conference, had claimed that the economy had reported a V-shaped recovery, while RBI Governor Shaktikant Das on Wednesday said the country would see a gradual recovery.

“RBI Governor squashes hopes of a V-shaped recovery and says recovery will be prolonged and gradual. Sharing the same page with him is the CEA, the author of the V-shaped recovery theory that he sells in every interview,” Mr. Chidambaram said.

On the ongoing extended tension between India and China too, different ministers have said different things about the situation in Ladakh.

Mr. Chidambaram pointed out that Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in a reply to a written question, had said that there had been no infiltration along India-China border in the last six months. The Defence Minister and External Affairs Minister, meanwhile, in statements made on various platforms, had warned China to vacate its aggression for peace and tranquillity to return on the border.

“Makes you wonder whether we have two governments or one under PM Modi,” Mr. Chidambaram said.