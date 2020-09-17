Do we have two governments or one under Modi, asks Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, pointing out the divergent statements from different functionaries in the government, in a series of tweets on Thursday took a dig at the Narendra Modi government and said one wondered whether there were two governments or one under Prime Minister Modi.
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, at a recent press conference, had claimed that the economy had reported a V-shaped recovery, while RBI Governor Shaktikant Das on Wednesday said the country would see a gradual recovery.
“RBI Governor squashes hopes of a V-shaped recovery and says recovery will be prolonged and gradual. Sharing the same page with him is the CEA, the author of the V-shaped recovery theory that he sells in every interview,” Mr. Chidambaram said.
On the ongoing extended tension between India and China too, different ministers have said different things about the situation in Ladakh.
Mr. Chidambaram pointed out that Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in a reply to a written question, had said that there had been no infiltration along India-China border in the last six months. The Defence Minister and External Affairs Minister, meanwhile, in statements made on various platforms, had warned China to vacate its aggression for peace and tranquillity to return on the border.
“Makes you wonder whether we have two governments or one under PM Modi,” Mr. Chidambaram said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath