Do not live in the past

The frequent references to past glory and times by the older generation make the young restless. No two generations are the same. Innovations and inventions take place. The older generation should learn and adapt to the new rapidly. Every day is a learning process, and who better teachers than the young who show greater abilities to grasp. Every senior would have learnt operating a cellphone from the young, simply because it never existed earlier. It’s a necessity than a luxury. We would have been taught by someone to use ATMs. Someone would have taught us to use the Internet, in most cases it would have been the young. Why then refrain from appreciating the young?

Nature shows us through seasons that changes are imminent. After a hot summer, the rains arrive, followed by winter and spring. Changes are to be embraced gleefully. But we mostly live in the past despite knowing well that past is history. While memories remain, we also need to prepare ourselves for the present and future.

The young generation would have never experienced the past and the previous generation has an automatic advantage in experiencing the past and the present. There certainly would be a generation gap; it’s natural, but simply living in the past will not help.

We have seen the older generation claiming that they used to work very hard, walking and cycling their way to schools, colleges and places of work. Why should the young of today walk or cycle, when there are various modes of transport available.

We used to have early dinner and would go to bed early, and wake up early. While these were being followed in the days when there were no electricity and little or no entertainment, what is the big issue of today’s generation using advanced electronic gadgets and various entertainment options that are available. While there would be need for moderation, there should be no complaints, we would have used the same if these were to be available in our days.

There generally are lots of complaints on TV watching and usage of mobiles; in fact, it’s the older generation that watches television more. My neighbour, a very old man, was asking me the other day if there no matches these days. This is after having watched the entire IPL season and the T20 World Cup.

Today’s times are exciting. With travel made simpler, people explore new horizons that help them understand things better and are always on the move. Today’s young are restless, and that’s how they should be, the hunger to excel comes from the passion. We need to understand that the percentage of 9-5 jobs today is almost negligent. Long lengthy hours in the competitive world, extensive travel like never before is the norm. We need to appreciate the brilliance of today. Instead we blame them, try to find fault instead of praising abilities. The comforts of today are being enjoyed by the seniors the most, for the young have no time to sit and relax. We feared our parents, many would say. Why fear parents, they are to loved, respected and revered? They are “the best friends for life”.

Wouldn’t it be better to have a discussion or debate with parents than just folding hands and be at a distance. Parents any day would only wish the best for their children. It is a combination of the young and old, past and present generation to understand, appreciate, share and learn that would make lives beautiful. Exploring new things would make lives interesting.

A reference to the past would need to have a proper balance.

What’s new today would be old tomorrow.

balasubramaniampavani@gmail.com

