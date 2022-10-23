Do not insult common man by referring to facilities as ‘revri’: Kejriwal

PM Modi had slammed the freebie culture in his address after virtually conducting the "grih pravesh" ceremony of 4.51 lakh beneficiaries of the PMAY

PTI New Delhi
October 23, 2022 17:11 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 23 questioned why people, who are worried due to inflation, should not get access to free education and treatment, and said by calling such things free "revri", the common man should not be insulted.

Mr. Kejriwal tweeted a media report in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had slammed the political culture of "revri" or freebies.

"People are quite worried due to the price rise. Why should they not get free education, treatment, medicines and electricity? Politicians get so many facilities for free. Banks waived the loans of so many rich people. By calling it free revri again and again, do not insult the common man," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

Mr. Modi had slammed the freebie culture in his address after virtually conducting the "grih pravesh" ceremony of 4.51 lakh beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

"Every taxpayer must be thinking that as I celebrate Diwali, the poor brothers in Madhya Pradesh too are rejoicing during the festival of lights. He is getting a pukka house. His daughter's life will improve. But when this taxpayer sees that the money collected from him is being spent on the distribution of revri, he is pained," the Prime Minister had said.

