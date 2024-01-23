Do away with ‘seat leaving bond policy’ for post-grad medical students, National Medical Commission says

January 23, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Medical Commission’s (NMC) anti-ragging committee has decided to review and do away with the ‘seat leaving bond policy’ in medical colleges/institutions for post graduate (PG) medical students, while introducing a provision to consider debarring the students who opt to leave the course from taking admission in their State for the following one year.

The Commission, which regulates medical education and professionals in the country, has written to the concerned officials in all State governments on the matter, and also sought an action taken report. The communication was issued by the NMC earlier this week.

“The committee held a meeting on January 9, and decided to intervene promptly and take decisive action to address this pressing issue. The committee recommends to States and Union Territories’ governments to review the seat leaving policy in medical colleges/institutions and do away with the same. The move is aimed at creating a supportive and nurturing environment for medical students, and in turn foster their mental health and enhance their overall well-being, leading to a positive transformation in the medical education system,” Aruna V. Vanikar, president of the committee, said.

The committee noted that it knew of grievances and issues pertaining to the alarming levels of stress, anxiety, and depression faced by medical students, especially PG students, across various institutions.

“A noteworthy impediment hindering affected students from seeking relief is the imposition of a hefty seat leaving bond. Such exorbitant amounts not only exacerbate the financial strain on the students but also act as a deterrent for seeking necessary mental health support from the family. The elimination of seat leaving bonds is a strategic move to prioritise the well-being of resident doctors, empowering them to provide optimal patient care. A supportive and stress-free work environment for resident doctors translates directly into improved healthcare outcomes, re-enforcing the symbiotic relationship between the well-being of medical professionals and the quality of patient care,” the communication from the Commission said.

It added that the concept of a seat leaving bond, a common practice in medical education, particularly for PG students, was started with the aim to secure commitment, discourage abrupt resignations, and address the issue of seat blocking and wastage of medical seats. However, in the past decade, the number of medical seats, including PG seats, had increased substantially, and some seats even remained vacant. Therefore, the issue of seats being “wasted” was no longer of great significance. Moreover, the issue of seat blocking is valid till counselling is underway, but after the academic session had begun and the last date of admission was over, the negative effect of “lower merit” candidates benefiting by leaving the seat did not arise, the NMC said.

The Commission said that a series of case studies underscored the challenges faced by the students, particularly in terms of mental health issues and the payment of seat leaving bonds.

