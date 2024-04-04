ADVERTISEMENT

DMK was a party to the discussions on Katchatheevu issue: Jaishankar

April 04, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Union Minister maintains PoK is an integral part of India, says this is the national position, and not just the BJP’s stance

The Hindu Bureau

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar accused DMK of adopting double standards on the Katchatheevu island issue.  | Photo Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of adopting double standards on the Katchatheevu island issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Claiming the ruling party in Tamil Nadu “was very much a party” to the negotiations between the then Central government and Sri Lanka, he alleged the DMK had varying positions on the issue during discussions in the Parliament and outside.

Katchatheevu | Foreign Secretary cited India’s security interests in 1974, to convince Karunanidhi to cede island to Sri Lanka

“I think what is most important is that the people of Tamil Nadu should know the truth. When the Central government was negotiating the issue, they were actually consulting the then State government, which was led by the DMK, but that was kept a secret. So, DMK was very much a party to these negotiations, very much a party to this outcome,” he said, while addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jaishankar also said the Central government would never accept that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is not an integral part of India. This, he said, is not just the BJP’s position, but the national position.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The Parliament has taken taken a united stand, and every political party of this country supported that stand. The central issue where Pakistan is concerned has been related to terrorism. We are a party and government which have been very clear that we will not ignore terrorism. When terrorism happens, we will deal with it. That has been our record,” he pointed out.

No need for talks with India on ‘resolved’ Katchatheevu issue, says Lankan Foreign Minister 

While admitting India’s relationships with Pakistan and China were “abnormal”, the Union Minister maintained the country ties with other neighbouring countries have improved under the Narendra Modi government. “We have a very competitive, challenging relationship with China. But, this is a country [India] which is today confident and capable of advancing and defending its interests,” he said.

Without making any direct references, he said: “There may be forces in the neighbourhood and forces behind forces who create problems, and there may be people in India who like to play out this problem. But, India’s relationship with neighbouring countries except Pakistan and China has been much better than it has been for a long time,” Mr. Jaishankar added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US