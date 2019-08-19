DMK to lead protest in Delhi against Kashmir detentions

A joint Opposition protest organised by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) demanding immediate release of political leaders under preventive detention in Kashmir will be held at the Jantar Mantar here on Thursday.

The Congress, the Trinamool, the CPI(M) and the CPI have confirmed participation, while leaders from other political parties are being contacted.

Single agenda

DMK Parliamentary Party leader T.R. Baalu told The Hindu that the single-point agenda of the protest would be to demand the release of political leaders.

“We are demanding release of political leaders of Kashmir. Almost all like-minded parties will be attending. From Congress, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad will attend,” Mr. Baalu said.

On August 10, five days after the presidential order to amend Article 370 and reorganise Jammu and Kashmir was cleared in the Rajya Sabha, the DMK held a multi-party meeting in Chennai. The meeting passed a resolution demanding that the opinion of people elicited through an elected government should be first taken before implementing the changes.

Three former Chief Ministers, Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, seven former Ministers, the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor of Srinagar, bureaucrat-turned politician Shah Faesal and Congress State president Ghulam Ahmad Mir are among the many either under house arrest or detained in government facilities.

Many parties had approached the Congress to organise a protest or lead a delegation to Srinagar but with its leadership crisis, the party remained non-committal. The party has not organised a protest even in the capital. On Sunday, at a rally in Haryana, Congress leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Hooda challenged the position taken by the Congress on the issue, saying the party had “lost its way”.

Mr. Azad, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D. Raja were stopped at the Srinagar airport by the security forces. Only the Left parties have held a protest in the capital on the issue.